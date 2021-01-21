West Knox Co. family loses pets to house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Knox County family lost pets to a house fire Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at 909 Sunnydale Road Thursday around 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the two-story home with heavy flames in the back of the home and garage.

“A quick and aggressive attack was able to keep most of the fire damage to the garage and back of the house with heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house,” RMF said in a release.

There was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire, but all of the family’s pets were lost in the blaze.

There were no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.