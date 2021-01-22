Advertisement

Aldi plans to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aldi announced it plans to pay its frontline employees for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the company, employees will receive two hours of pay for each dose of the vaccine they receive, up to four hours total.

To ensure employees have easy access to the vaccine, Aldi said it plans to implement on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations.

Aldi will cover the cost of each vaccine for all hourly employees and give scheduling flexibility to salaried employees.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our entire ALDI team has worked to keep stores safe and stocked, and serve communities without interruption,” said Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart in a statement. “Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being.”

