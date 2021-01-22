Bernie Sanders featured in memes around Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Bernie Sanders made quite a statement on Inauguration Day-maybe it’s the folding chair, the arms crossed, or the mittens, but something about it captured the attention of the internet. A picture of Sanders in front of different backgrounds is now going viral.

Like many people, Chasity Baker finds them hilarious.

“God bless him because this is the best thing that could ever happen right now,” said Baker.

Baker helps run a Facebook page that features fun things to do around Sevier County. She’s loving how the Sanders memes show off some of the area’s big attractions.

“Where he’s been spotted it just gets better and better and better. We don’t normally allow politics in the group because naturally, that can get out of hand, but we just can’t stop laughing,” said Baker.

Bernie has been featured greeting people at Mt Leconte- even grabbing a bite to eat there for dinner. There’s another picture of him on a rock near the Alum Cave trail.

Bernie Sanders spotted near Alum Cave trail (Bryan Jones)

Chris Dunn from Georgia put Sanders on a picture he took at the Skylift.

Senator Bernie Sanders winds up on The Skylift (Chris Dunn)

“Everybody agrees with it, it’s no red or blue- it’s just Bernie. I thought this is really funny. I thought it looks really good and 500 likes later that’s where we are,” said Dunn.

Sanders had a laugh about it on CBS News.

“You know, in Vermont, we dress warm; we know something about the cold. We don’t know much about good fashion and we want to keep warm,” said Sanders.

Laughter, Baker says, is a powerful unifier.

“Thanks to that one genius who discovered that hey everyone is dressed up, but he’s out here looking like he’s running Sunday errands. This has really brought unity to our country,” said Baker.

