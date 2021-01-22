Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Pigeon Forge attraction

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People have been let back into WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge following reports of a bomb threat Friday afternoon.

According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richie Catlett, the situation was the result of a domestic dispute that had lingered over from the county sheriff’s office call earlier in the day.

Catlett said the man was threatening to blow up the vehicle, prompting the evacuation of the building. Detectives said they did find “a few ballistic caps” during the investigation.

The police chief said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office would have more information soon.

As of about 4 p.m., people were allowed back inside WonderWorks, and the police chief said the building was secured.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.