Boys and Girl Club of the Smoky Mountains receives $25k donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains received a donation of $25,000 that was raised during the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees.

The Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation also received a $5,000 donation.

The donations were presented on Thursday.

“Due to the generosity of sponsors, volunteers and guests of the festival we were able to raise funds to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation! Today we are happy to announce that Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains was presented with $25,000 and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation was presented with $5,000!,” said the Festival of Trees on Facebook.

