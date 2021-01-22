Advertisement

Boys and Girl Club of the Smoky Mountains receives $25k donation

Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee
Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee(Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee)
By Megan Sadler
Jan. 21, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains received a donation of $25,000 that was raised during the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees.

The Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation also received a $5,000 donation.

The donations were presented on Thursday.

“Due to the generosity of sponsors, volunteers and guests of the festival we were able to raise funds to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation! Today we are happy to announce that Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains was presented with $25,000 and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation was presented with $5,000!,” said the Festival of Trees on Facebook.

