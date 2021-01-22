Advertisement

Break-in caught on Ring camera leads to East Tennessee man’s arrest

Lonnie Cole
Lonnie Cole(Washington County Detention Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man was arrested Friday after he was allegedly seen breaking into a home through a Ring Security Camera.

According to Johnson City Police, officers were called to a reported robbery around 1:10 a.m. after a woman said her Ring camera alerted her someone was trying to enter the home while she was out of town.

The victim provided officers with footage of a man identified as 49-year-old Lonnie Cole breaking into the home.

Officers arrested Cole after neighbors called 911, saying they spotted someone who may have been involved in a burglary.

Officials said the victim’s Ring camera was found on the ground outside her home. The homeowner said the base of the security camera system was missing.

Cole was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $20,000 bond.

