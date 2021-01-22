Evelyn Boswell law reintroduced to Tennessee General Assembly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation again in the name of toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell, a 15-month-old, was reported missing and captured the attention of people across the state as investigators raced to find the toddler in 2020; however, her remains were discovered buried on a property belonging to her mother, Megan Boswell, in March 2020.

Megan Boswell was charged with 19 counts in the toddler’s death, and prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

Representative John Crawford, WJHL reports, has filed a new bill, referred to as “Evelyn Boswell’s Law,” for introduction again. It was introduced last year but stalled.

The new bill states that parents of missing children shall report the child as missing to law enforcement within a reasonable time not exceeding the 24-hour period.

Investigators said it was months before Evelyn was reported missing, leading to a confusing and tense search.

If the law were to pass, it would charge parents who do not report a missing child with a Class A misdemeanor.

