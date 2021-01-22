Facebook tip leads to arrest of Tennessee sex offender

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in West Tennessee said a Facebook tip about inappropriate messages between a 40-year-old sex offender and a 15-year-old boy led them to arrest the suspect.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said it got a tip about messages between the victim and Stacy Pratt.

Police said a search of their Facebook accounts showed the two discussing sexual encounters, and the teen admitted they met multiple times in October, WREG reported.

WREG reported that Pratt was arrested in 2016 after being caught in a van with children. His employer said Pratt was responsible for taking children to school; however, because Pratt is a registered sex offender, he is not allowed to work around children unsupervised.

Court records show Pratt failed to report to the registry where he had been living and was arrested in 2017.

Memphis police said he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree in Michigan in 1998.

Pratt was charged with statutory rape and failure to possess an offender ID. His bond was set at $40,000.

