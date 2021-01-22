Foggy Friday, First Alert Weather Day Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Once we get rid of some morning fog, we’re in for a beautiful stretch of weather through Sunday. Unfortunately, the new work week starts with heavy rain, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to build in some extra time to get to work this morning! A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of East Tennessee until 9 AM for visibility below one mile. You’ll want to take it slow near some of the rivers and lakes as well as those sheltered valleys. Temperatures are below freezing along the plateau, so a little freezing fog is possible to the northwest. By mid morning, most of the fog should begin to thin out.

Visibility could dip below one mile through 9 AM Friday. (WVLT)

Even after the fog ‘burns off,’ we still expect to see plenty of clouds into Friday afternoon. The sun will try to peek out from behind the clouds later today, pushing highs to near 50 degrees.

Once you get past Saturday’s frosty start in the 20s, the weekend as a whole looks pretty nice! Saturday will enjoy plenty of sunshine while the clouds start moving back in on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The threat of heavy rain moves in late Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of ponding on the roads, runoff issues and isolated flooding. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out just shy of 60 degrees.

Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential. (WVLT)

Rain moves on Tuesday morning, leaving us with some sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Another system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with another round of rain. This time, cold arctic air will spill in with in, adding in the possibility of a few snowflakes for the higher elevations. We’ll keep you updated.

Friday and the weekend look great ahead of Monday's heavy rainfall. (WVLT)

