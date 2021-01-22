Gatlinburg attraction to use parking lot of former Christ museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The now closed ‘Christ in the Smokies Museum & Gardens’ parking lot will now serve as public parking for Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

The announcement comes after the museum announced its closure after 50 years of business.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has since entered a long-term lease agreement for the property located at 10 River Road.

“The SkyLift Park’s popularity has continued to gain momentum since the May 2019 opening of the SkyBridge, allowing the operation to increase the number of jobs offered in the local community by nearly 200%. That growth has created a rising need for office and storage space, as well as areas for team member parking and general purpose use. The facility at the base of the SkyLift has been outgrown so with it being so close, it made good sense for us to consider occupying the adjacent property,” a release from the park reads.

There have been no further plans released for the property at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.