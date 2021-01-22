Advertisement

Illinois girl, 3, fell from window at her home, died from cold, police say

File photo
File photo(Source: Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old northwestern Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home.

Rock Island police say Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reports she was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the girl’s death was “absolutely tragic.”

The home is in the Quad Cities area, which is located along the Illinois-Iowa state line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that...
Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Central Florida athletic director Danny White stands...
UT hires UCF Athletics Director Danny White as new AD
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?

Latest News

KCSO employees extended their condolences to patrolman Tim Stidam and his family Friday in a...
KCSO family mourns after passing of patrolman’s wife
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
Tennessee updates vaccination plan
Dense fog could slow you down Friday morning.
Lots of sun this week, with two big rain storms
Lynn Clemons is the first KPD reserve officer in nearly a decade.
KPD retiree becomes department’s first reserve officer in a decade