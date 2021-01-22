KCSO family mourns after passing of patrolman’s wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrolman is mourning after the passing of his wife. KCSO employees extended their condolences to patrolman Tim Stidam and his family Friday in a Facebook post.

Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff and Bernie Lyon, Chief Deputy along with the entire Knox County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 21, 2021

“Sarah Stidam has shown all of us at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office her strength and perseverance for some time, but especially in recent weeks. She traded the battleground of the hospital bed and ventilator today for her Heavenly home,” the post reads.

KCSO asks everyone to keep the family uplifted in prayer.

