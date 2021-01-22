Knoxville man wanted in connection to stabbing in Virginia
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia are on the search for a Knoxville man accused in a stabbing incident Wednesday.
According to WCSO, deputies responded to a stabbing in the East Stone Gap area. When officials arrived on the scene they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities said warrants have been obtained for 30-year-old Correl “Iraq” Baker of Knoxville. Baker is charged with malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active and asked anyone with information to call 276-328-3756.
