Knoxville Planned Parenthood windows shot out, KPD investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after the city’s Planned Parenthood was vandalized early Friday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to a report of a man holding a shotgun inside a black or dark-colored four-door sedan outside of Planned Parenthood located at 710 Cherry Street around 6:10 a.m. Friday.

“The witness fled the scene and the suspect was no longer at the scene when officers arrived. Officers observed that the front glass door had been shot out, while small bullet holes were also found throughout the back of the front reception area,” a KPD spokesperson said.

The building was closed and nobody was inside at this time of the incident.

January 22 is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that secured abortion rights for women.

This incident is under investigation by the KPD Property Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

