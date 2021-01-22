KPD retiree becomes department’s first reserve officer in a decade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recent retiree of the Knoxville Police Department has rejoined the force as a reserve officer. Lynn Clemons is the first KPD reserve officer in nearly a decade.

Lynn Clemons, a recent retiree, was sworn in as a KPD Reserve Officer today, making him the department’s first Reserve... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, January 22, 2021

“The Reserve Officer Program exists as a way for recently retired KPD officers who left the department in good standing after 25 years or more of service to continue to serve their community. Reserve Officers have maintained their Peace Officers Standards Training (POST) Certification, and can assist the department in a number of capacities, including with traffic control, special events, patrol and other duties as assigned. Welcome back, Lynn!,” KPD wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.