Advertisement

KPD retiree becomes department’s first reserve officer in a decade

Lynn Clemons is the first KPD reserve officer in nearly a decade.
Lynn Clemons is the first KPD reserve officer in nearly a decade.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recent retiree of the Knoxville Police Department has rejoined the force as a reserve officer. Lynn Clemons is the first KPD reserve officer in nearly a decade.

Lynn Clemons, a recent retiree, was sworn in as a KPD Reserve Officer today, making him the department’s first Reserve...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, January 22, 2021

“The Reserve Officer Program exists as a way for recently retired KPD officers who left the department in good standing after 25 years or more of service to continue to serve their community. Reserve Officers have maintained their Peace Officers Standards Training (POST) Certification, and can assist the department in a number of capacities, including with traffic control, special events, patrol and other duties as assigned. Welcome back, Lynn!,” KPD wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that...
Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Central Florida athletic director Danny White stands...
UT hires UCF Athletics Director Danny White as new AD
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?

Latest News

KCSO employees extended their condolences to patrolman Tim Stidam and his family Friday in a...
KCSO family mourns after passing of patrolman’s wife
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
Tennessee updates vaccination plan
Dense fog could slow you down Friday morning.
Lots of sun this week, with two big rain storms