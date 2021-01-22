Advertisement

Lots of sun this week, with two big rain storms

Ben Cathey is tracking a First Alert Monday with 1-2 inches of rain, then more snowy mix Thursday
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re in for a beautiful stretch of weather through Sunday. Unfortunately, the new work week starts with heavy rain, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Now that the fog is fading, we still expect to see plenty of clouds through lunchtime. The sun will try to peek out from behind the clouds later today, pushing highs to near 50 degrees.

Once you get past Saturday’s frosty start in the 20s, the weekend as a whole looks pretty nice! Saturday will enjoy plenty of sunshine while the clouds start moving back in on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The threat of heavy rain moves in late Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of ponding on the roads, runoff issues and isolated flooding. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out just shy of 60 degrees.

Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential.
Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential.(WVLT)

Rain moves on Tuesday morning, leaving us with some sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Another system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with another round of rain. This time, cold arctic air will spill in with in, adding in the possibility of a few snowflakes for the higher elevations. We’ll keep you updated.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Friday and the weekend look great ahead of Monday's heavy rainfall.
Friday and the weekend look great ahead of Monday's heavy rainfall.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that...
Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Central Florida athletic director Danny White stands...
UT hires UCF Athletics Director Danny White as new AD
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?

Latest News

Dense fog could slow you down Friday morning.
Foggy Friday, First Alert Weather Day Monday
Heavy rain next Monday & Thursday
First Alert: Soaking rain arrives in just days
Widespread rain and a couple snowflakes will make for a messy start to Thursday.
Rain and some snow today, heavier rain next week
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the threat of locally heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain returns early next week