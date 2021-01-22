Margaritaville RV Resort coming to East Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- With the RV industry really hot, developers of the Pigeon Forge Margaritaville brand say they want to merge the two for a first of its kind Margaritaville RV Resort.

Construction sounds are all over the 37-acre property in Pigeon Forge. Much of the asphalt for the drive has been laid as well as the concrete pads for the RVs. Developer Darby Campbell said it just made sense for the first of its kind RV park where they say it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.

“This is the first ‘Camp Margaritaville’ in the country. So we’re pretty excited about the amenity package. We’ve got a bar, grill restaurant,” said Campbell. “The RV industry has just exploded during this pandemic and then to have the Margaritaville Brand coupled with the RV Industry is a no-brainer. It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.”

He hopes to tap into the RV market which is different than the other three Margaritaville hotel properties in Pigeon Forge.

“This is our 4th Margaritaville branded product here and all of them the occupancies are doing great. People are loving them and I just think it’s the lifestyle, that we have with Margaritaville,” said Campbell.

The site includes nearly 180 RV sites where the parking spaces were for the former Boyds Bear Factory. That property has stood vacant and for sale for 14 years. Campbell plans to transform the building into a new 79 room lodge that features a restaurant, bar and pool. Guests of the RV park will get a chance to enjoy the amenities at the Lodge.

Campbell says this puts a $40 million, once bankrupt property, back on the books in Pigeon Forge.

“It’s significant project for Pigeon Forge, but we’re really excited and the city is too and I’m glad. The city has been really good to us so to find a way to get this failed project back into the tax rolls is exciting for us,” he said.

This entire project is different from most Jimmy Buffet themed hotels you’ll find on the beach. But what Campbell says is even more unique is how close you are to the busy parkway, yet relaxing at any 5 o’clock hour you choose.

“One unique thing about this location is it’s elevated about the city of Pigeon Forge, so when you look you’re really only looking at the mountains.”

Phase one is set to open this spring.

