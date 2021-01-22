Megan Boswell to appear in court Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell is set to appear in court Friday.

Boswell, accused in the death of her toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, is set to appear for an announcement hearing.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and a host of other charges after her 15-month-old was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property in March 2020.

When Boswell appeared in December, the District Attorney announced the possibility of enhanced punishment, which was set to be discussed Jan 22.

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region. You can read more about the timeline of the case here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.