Ohio congressman wants $1,400 stimulus payment reserved for those who get COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan is expected to soon be passed. The plan includes payments of $1,400 to most Americans.

A Republican congressman from Ohio proposed a new measure for the plan that suggests the payments go to individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope the administration will look at that option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 — and that’s herd immunity,” Rep. Steve Stivers said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Stivers said enforcing the measure will be the quickest way to get people vaccinated and back to work, which would, in turn, have a beneficial impact on the economy.

Biden’s relief plan includes increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanded paid leave for workers and an increase in tax credits for families with children.

Once approved, the U.S. Department of the Treasury could distribute checks in a matter of days. Lawmakers said February would likely be the earliest the plan would gain approval.

