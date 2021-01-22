Advertisement

Police asking for video of Knoxville lounge shooting

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a double homicide investigation.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a double homicide investigation.

Two people were killed in a shooting at the Mag Lounge January 18, 23-year-old Marquis Nolan and 25-year-old Jonah Caldwell.

KPD is now asking residents for video recorded inside the lounge or outside of it from the night of Jan 17 into the early morning hours of Jan. 18. Police said many people were at the club for an event prior to the shooting.

Anyone with video can be shared anonymously via email at violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov or by messaging police @KnoxvillePD on Facebook.

