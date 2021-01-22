Advertisement

Super Bowl capacity to be capped at 22,000

This will mark the lowest attendance in the history of the Super Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT) - The National Football League announced it will limit capacity at Super Bowl LV to 22,000.

Among the 22,000 will be 7,500 healthcare workers who received the COVID vaccine. All 32 NFL teams will also have a chance to select health care workers from their community to attend the game.

Commissioner Roger Goodell surprised a group of health care workers from Sarasota Memorial Hospital during a Zoom call and announced that all would be attending the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV will take place in Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7. The stadium has a maximum capacity of 75,000, meaning 30 percent of that capacity will be filled during the big game.

The number is an increase from the capacity for the stadium during the regular season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged nearly 14,000 fans for home games during the season.

