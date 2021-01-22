Tenn. father charged with murder after 9-month-old son overdoses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee father was indicted on first-degree murder charges after his 9-month-old son died of an overdose.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the infant died of a fentanyl overdose in October 2019.

A grand jury indicted the child’s father, 39-year-old Phuoc “Tommy” Nguyen, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Police believe the child ingested the drugs while in Nguyen’s custody. They said Nguyen is a heroin user. Additionally, doctors at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt found the child to be suffering from head injuries. An autopsy determined the child’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity.

A Criminal Court judge set Nguyen’s bond at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.