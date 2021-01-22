Tennessee child found after being taken in stolen vehicle
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police are on the search for a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle with a child inside.
According to MNPD, a 2011 silver Chevy Impala was taken from a gas station on Charlotte Avenue Wednesday evening.
Officials said a 4-month-old was left inside the running vehicle.
The child was found safe inside the vehicle nearly two hours after the robbery nearly a half a mile away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.
