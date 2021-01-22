Tennessee child found after being taken in stolen vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police are on the search for a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle with a child inside.

According to MNPD, a 2011 silver Chevy Impala was taken from a gas station on Charlotte Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officials said a 4-month-old was left inside the running vehicle.

The child was found safe inside the vehicle nearly two hours after the robbery nearly a half a mile away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.

BREAKING: This 2011 silver Chevy Impala with a broken and taped rear window was stolen from the Tigermart, 1401 Charlotte Av, at 6:15 p.m. A 4-month-old child was inside the vehicle, which was left running. Thief is a black man wearing a black Steelers jacket. Info? 615-862-8600 pic.twitter.com/qh6iff8cxq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.