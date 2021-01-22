Tennessee updates vaccination plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced updates to its vaccination plan Friday.

Under the new plan, correctional officers and jailers are part of Phase 1a1, WTVF reported.

The state added that people living in households with medically fragile children will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1c of the plan. Also under 1c are people aged 65 and older.

The news comes as a new strain of the virus arrived in Tennessee, according to the department of health.

Go here to see the state’s vaccination plan.

Go here to learn how you can make a vaccine appointment in your county.

