Tennessee updates vaccination plan

The Tennessee Department of Health announced updates to its vaccination plan Friday.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced updates to its vaccination plan Friday.

Under the new plan, correctional officers and jailers are part of Phase 1a1, WTVF reported.

The state added that people living in households with medically fragile children will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1c of the plan. Also under 1c are people aged 65 and older.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced updates to its vaccination plan Friday.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced updates to its vaccination plan Friday.(TDH)

The news comes as a new strain of the virus arrived in Tennessee, according to the department of health.

Go here to see the state’s vaccination plan.

Go here to learn how you can make a vaccine appointment in your county.

