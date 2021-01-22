Advertisement

Texas doctor charged with stealing a vial of COVID-19 vaccine

(WBAY)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) A public health doctor in Texas has been charged with stealing a vial of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement Thursday that Dr. Hasan Gokal is accused of theft by a public servant, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Gokal is accused of taking a vial with nine doses on December 29, 2020. He was working at a vaccination site in Humble, north of Houston, Ogg said.

Authorities contend the doctor “disregarded county protocols in place to ensure the vaccine is not wasted but administered to vulnerable populations and front-line workers on a waiting list.”

“He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,” Ogg said in the statement. “What he did was illegal, and he’ll be held accountable under the law.”

Gokal’s attorney said his client looks forward to righting what he calls a wrong.

The doctor is “a dedicated public servant who ensured that COVID-19 vaccine dosages that would have otherwise expired went into the arms of people who met the criteria for receiving it,” attorney Paul Doyle said in a statement. “Harris County would have preferred Dr. Gokal let the vaccines go to waste and are attempting to disparage this man’s reputation in the process to support this policy.”

Gokal told a fellow employee what he did and that person reported him to supervisors, authorities said. He was later fired.

Harris County Public Health said that it will not release a statement.

Doyle said he expected to have more to say on the matter Friday.

CNN has not been able to confirm Gokal’s first court appearance.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence
A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dolly Parton mourns the loss of brother Randy Parton

Latest News

Heavy rain next Monday & Thursday
First Alert: Soaking rain arrives in just days
University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine provides special services like foot care...
UT veterinarians give Oscar the bull a special pedicure
Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.
PayPal boots Jenna Ryan, the Texas realtor who flew a private jet to the Capitol Hill riots
Vaccination efforts hit setback as health officials warn of shortages