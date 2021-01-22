Traffic backing for miles following power outage in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,000 City of Oak Ridge Electric Department customers were without power Friday after a truck hit a transmission tower at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road, officials said.

The outage, affecting traffic lights, businesses and homes happened around 4:30 p.m.

“Traffic is currently backed up for miles and drivers are being redirected at this time,” according to a release from city officials.

Crews were working to restore power and said it should be back up ad running within the next couple of hours, “with the exception of the far southeast corner of the city, which may take more time.”

The driver and passenger involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

City of Oak Ridge Electric Department phone lines were affected by the outage, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.