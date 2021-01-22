Advertisement

Travel industry praises Biden’s orders, hopes safe travel can return

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The U.S. Travel Association is responding to President Biden’s executive actions that impact travel across the country.

Roger Dow, President and CEO, says that the industry welcomes the president’s focus on policies that will encourage safe travel. He hopes that will help restore the millions of jobs lost in the industry last year.

“We also strongly support the president’s mask mandate for interstate travel, which is in line with the industry’s health and safety guidance and consistent with what countless travel businesses are already doing to protect travelers and workers,” said Dow.

Dow also supports the inbound testing requirement and says that’s the key to reopening international travel by adding another layer of safety. However, he did say that the order on quarantine for international travelers would be hard to enforce.

“We look forward to working with the Biden administration to develop realistic and effective risk-based policies, and to educate travelers on additional recommendations, to help continue the safe reopening of travel,” added Dow.

