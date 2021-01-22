Two former KUB employees earn more than $10K by allegedly falsifying records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said an investigation led to the discovery of two former Knoxville Utilities Board employees who reportedly falsified their timesheets, receiving pay for time they did not work.

According to officials, a Comptroller’s Office investigation began after KUB reported questionable compensation payments. Investigators used times sheets, schedules, calendars, badge records and other documentation to determine the time the employees actually worked.

Investigators believe a former engineering associate was paid at least $7,854 by falsely reporting at least 365 hours he did not work between February 2016 and November 2018 – when he resigned from his employment. In July 2019, the former employee reimbursed KUB for the amount he was paid but did not work.

A second employee, who worked as a student worker, was paid at least $2,741 by falsely reporting at least 196 hours he did not work between November 2018 and May 2019. KUB terminated his employment in May 2019, and he subsequently reimbursed KUB for the amount he was paid but did not work.

“While KUB supervisors took the appropriate step of signing the time sheets for these employees, they should have also reviewed for accuracy,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Time sheets should only reflect the actual time worked. By not performing a careful review, a risk of improper payments is created.”

