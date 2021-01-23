Advertisement

Bernie Sanders turns inauguration meme into sweatshirt for charity

Senator Bernie Sanders is selling this sweatshirt with the inauguration photo that became an...
Senator Bernie Sanders is selling this sweatshirt with the inauguration photo that became an internet sensation.
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) The mittens, the pose, the social distancing -- they all helped a photo of Senator Bernie Sanders at the inauguration become an internet sensation. And now the image can be part of your wardrobe.

Sanders’ campaign store is selling sweatshirts featuring the photo that inspired countless memes, and all the proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels programs in Sanders’ home state of Vermont.

The $45 black crewneck sweatshirt is made in the USA and union printed, in true Sanders fashion.

The sweatshirt seems to be as popular as the meme -- it’s currently sold out “due to overwhelming demand,” according to the campaign store website, which notes it could take up to eight weeks to receive the item.

Age Well, the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Vermont, said on Twitter it’s “BLOWN AWAY by the support for our Meals on Wheels program” from the sweatshirt sales.

Age Well CEO Jane Catton told CNN affiliate WCAX, “On behalf of all of the area agencies on aging and our partners in the community who help us provide meal services, this is a tremendous gift and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

