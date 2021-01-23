Chilly sunshine this afternoon, WVLT First Alert Weather Day comes Monday with heavy rain

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High’s on Saturday will be near 47 in Knoxville to 43 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies across the area and that will let us cool down to near 30 once again..

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings more clouds into the afternoon. We’re slightly warmer as we approach 50 for the afternoon.

Those clouds will lead to scattered rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rainfall of 1-2" is expected on Monday. (WVLT)

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of ponding on the roads, runoff issues and isolated flooding. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out just shy of 60 degrees.

The sun runs through the clouds in a hurry starting mid-Tuesday morning. The rain is out of here by early, early morning Tuesday. After milder (and above average) temperatures Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday is also fairly quiet. Rain is not far off. We have showers in our westernmost counties late Wednesday evening.

The next storm up is broken into two pieces Thursday. There’s the possibility of some really light snow from the northern branch of the system early Thursday. Many south of I-40 could have some light rain. It’s also a slightly cooler day.

Friday and Saturday are sun-filled and very mild! It’s a quick teaser of what spring could look like.

WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Monday. (WVLT)

