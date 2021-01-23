Couple wins $1M after husband forgets to pick up grocery store item

BONO, Ark. (KAIT/WVLT) - An Arkansas couple credits their lottery win to a simple act of forgetfulness.

KAIT reports that the Middlebrooks, of Bono, won $1 million in a scratch-off lottery game after wife, Carrie Middlebrook, had to return to Jordan’s Kwik Stop to pick up an item her husband forgot.

Carrie said while there, she asked to buy a $2 scratch-off ticket along with two $10 tickets and another item. However, the cashier misheard her and pulled out a $20 “$1 Million Spectacular” ticket.

Middlebrook said she scratched off the ticket in her car and that’s when she saw the “1″ under her winning number.

She told lottery officials that the three-mile drive home felt like 300, and she called her husband to come outside when she arrived.

“When I opened Carrie’s car door, she was crying and shaking. I thought she had hit a deer!” Mike laughed. “I looked at the ticket and couldn’t believe it.”

KAIT reported that they drove to Little Rock to collect their winnings Jan 22. They plan to pay off their house, vehicles and save for retirement with the winnings.

