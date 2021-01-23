Find out how to have your artwork displayed in McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Arts and Culture Alliance is looking for artwork to be featured inside McGhee Tyson Airport.

The organization is asking for your entries and winners’ art will be chosen to be displayed in the concourse area of the airport beginning in April and staying up through October.

Aside from having your work displayed for thousands of travelers to see, you could have a chance to win at least $1,000 in cash.

You can enter the contest here until midnight on March 7, 2021.

