Florida teen gets 45 years for murdering mom over grades

Gregory Ramos
Gregory Ramos(WTSP)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WTSP/WVLT) - A Florida teen was sentenced to 45 years in prison for strangling his mother during an argument over his grades.

WTSP reported that Gregory Ramos pleaded guilty to killing his mother, Gail Clevenger, at their home when he was 15 in 2018. He then buried her body behind a church on November 2.

The judge said the sentence could be reviewed in 25 years.

Following his release, Ramos was ordered to remain on probation for the rest of his life.

