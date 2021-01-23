Advertisement

How much do Super Bowl LV tickets in Tampa cost right now?

The NFL just announced 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from across the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, are being invited to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa.(WTSP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Super Bowl LV in Tampa is weeks away and the final teams haven’t been set yet. However, if you wanted to buy a ticket today, how much would it actually cost you?

As of Thursday afternoon, you can only buy two or more tickets. No single tickets are listed for purchase, according to Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest price for a ticket on the site Thursday afternoon was $8,250. However, they are resale; you must buy both, and they are seated in the back of Section 219 in Raymond James Stadium.

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $19,679.21.

  • 2 tickets for $8,250 each = $16,500
  • Service fee of $1,588.13 per ticket x 2 = $3,176.26
  • Order processing fee = $2.95

If money isn’t a problem for you, the best seats in the house are currently listed on Ticketmaster at $19,500 each, plus fees. You would be seated mid-Section 136 on the AFC team’s side.

According to Gametime – a website and app dedicated to last-minute sports, music, and theater event ticket purchases – the average ticket price is now over $12,000 per seat.

