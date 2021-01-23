Jackson Avenue East Ramp reopens
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jackson Avenue East Ramp has re-opened Saturday after being under construction since Oct. 2020.
The City of Knoxville says both the ramps, sidewalks and roadways are now officially open.
City officials said the ramp was expected to be completed by Dec. 8.
The ramp was re-constructed in a $8.7 million replacement of the structurally deficient 100-year-old Old City ramps.
