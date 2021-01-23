Jackson Avenue East Ramp reopens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jackson Avenue East Ramp has re-opened Saturday after being under construction since Oct. 2020.

The City of Knoxville says both the ramps, sidewalks and roadways are now officially open.

City officials said the ramp was expected to be completed by Dec. 8.

The Jackson Avenue East Ramp just opened. Both ramps, all sidewalks and roadways are now open, signaling the near-end to the $8.7 million replacement of the structurally deficient 100-year-old Old City ramps. pic.twitter.com/CN7NVrUCsD — City of Knoxville (@CityKnoxvilleTN) January 22, 2021

The ramp was re-constructed in a $8.7 million replacement of the structurally deficient 100-year-old Old City ramps.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.