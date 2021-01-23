Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Millennitek (Mtek3D) in Knoxville is creating and selling clear reusable face masks.

William Lewellyn, the Director of Operations with Mtek3D says he started designing the masks in April of last year.

He also says the masks provides unique features.

“We have patented a clear facemask that is reusable, has filters, and will unlock your phone without taking off your mask,” says Lewellyn.

The creator of the masks also says the masks will not fog up glasses, and can be washed with warm water and soap.

The masks are made from plastic similar to plastic party cups.

William says he not only wants to help save lives with the masks but help the local economy as well.

“Right now the masks are $10 a piece. There’s a size adult large, adult medium, and small for children. We’re gonna offer $1 if you return a full complete masks, and we’ll recycle it.” shared Lewellyn.

The company is starting mass production of the masks. You can place an order by calling Mtek3D at (865) 500-0902.

