Lots of sun this week, with two big rain storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re in for a beautiful stretch of weather through Sunday. Unfortunately, the new work week starts with heavy rain, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Now that the fog is fading, we still expect to see plenty of clouds through lunchtime. The sun will try to peek out from behind the clouds later today, pushing highs to near 50 degrees.

Once you get past Saturday’s frosty start in the 20s, the weekend as a whole looks pretty nice! Saturday will enjoy plenty of sunshine while the clouds start moving back in on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WVLT First Alert for heavy rain (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The threat of heavy rain moves in late Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of ponding on the roads, runoff issues and isolated flooding. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out just shy of 60 degrees.

The sun runs through the clouds in a hurry starting mid-Tuesday morning. The rain is out of here by early, early morning Tuesday. After milder (and above average) temperatures Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday is also fairly quiet. Rain is not far off. We have showers in our westernmost counties late Wednesday evening.

The next storm up is broken into two pieces Thursday. There’s the possibility of some really light snow from the northern branch of the system early Thursday. Many south of I-40 could have some light rain. It’s also a slightly cooler day.

Friday and Saturday are sun-filled and very mild! It’s a quick teaser of what spring could look like.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.