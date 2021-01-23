Man arrested after camera found inside girls’ changing room at Tennessee gym

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee gym has fired an employee who owned a camera found inside a girls’ changing room.

Police told news outlets that the camera found at Premier Athletics in Franklin last week contained videos of 60 females, most of them underage.

Detectives are identifying the people shown in the videos and are notifying parents.

The gym told customers earlier this week that the employee who owned the camera has been fired.

Police continue investigating and expect to file charges.

