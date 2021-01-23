Advertisement

Memphis gas station owner reports thieves stealing boxes of lottery tickets

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis gas station owner wants to find the thieves who are grabbing boxes full of lottery tickets and running out of the store.

According to Memphis police reports, it’s happened at least three times in the last two weeks.

WMC reported, the owner said two men came into the Hop-In at Summer and Graham back on Jan. 10.

Surveillance video shows the men grab towers full of instant game tickets and run out of the store to a Burgundy Nissan.

A minute later, a third man came inside and grabbed another display case and ran through the parking lot.

WMC reported, three days later a different man came into the same store and filled up both arms with lottery tickets before running out of the business.

On Thursday afternoon, two men robbed the Hop-In at Union and Cleveland.

WMC reported, the owner of the gas stations says state lottery officials are able to track where the winning lottery tickets are cashed in.

But the owner tells us once the tickets are stolen, the only option would be to de-activate the entire spool of tickets -- which would be unfair to customers who bought scratch-off pieces earlier in the day.

If you recognize any of these thieves call the police.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
With the RV industry really hot, developers of the Pigeon Forge Margaritaville brand say they...
Margaritaville RV Resort coming to East Tennessee
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that...
Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police
The child’s father, 39-year-old Phuoc “Tommy” Nguyen was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on...
Tenn. father charged with murder after 9-month-old son overdoses

Latest News

Heavy rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday.
WVLT First Alert Weather Day kicks off Sunday night
The NFL just announced 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from across the Tampa Bay...
How much do Super Bowl LV tickets in Tampa cost right now?
New Orleans celebrating "Yardi Gras"
New Orleans celebrating “Yardi Gras”
Detectives seized 7.10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 101 high concentration THC (marijuana)...
Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges after high-grade marijuana and THC gummies found