Memphis gas station owner reports thieves stealing boxes of lottery tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis gas station owner wants to find the thieves who are grabbing boxes full of lottery tickets and running out of the store.

According to Memphis police reports, it’s happened at least three times in the last two weeks.

WMC reported, the owner said two men came into the Hop-In at Summer and Graham back on Jan. 10.

Surveillance video shows the men grab towers full of instant game tickets and run out of the store to a Burgundy Nissan.

A minute later, a third man came inside and grabbed another display case and ran through the parking lot.

WMC reported, three days later a different man came into the same store and filled up both arms with lottery tickets before running out of the business.

On Thursday afternoon, two men robbed the Hop-In at Union and Cleveland.

WMC reported, the owner of the gas stations says state lottery officials are able to track where the winning lottery tickets are cashed in.

But the owner tells us once the tickets are stolen, the only option would be to de-activate the entire spool of tickets -- which would be unfair to customers who bought scratch-off pieces earlier in the day.

If you recognize any of these thieves call the police.

