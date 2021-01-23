New Orleans celebrating “Yardi Gras”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT) -Only in New Orleans!

In New Orleans this year the parades are canceled due to COVID-19 but the celebration continues to “roll” on.

WVUE reported, many people have turned their homes into floats. What started as a social media joke quickly blossomed into the real Krewe of House Floats

To see all the “Yardi Gras” floats visit the link here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WVUE. All rights reserved.