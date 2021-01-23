Advertisement

New Orleans celebrating “Yardi Gras”

New Orleans celebrating "Yardi Gras"(Julie Simons Clements (IG @NolaJules68))
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT) -Only in New Orleans!

In New Orleans this year the parades are canceled due to COVID-19 but the celebration continues to “roll” on.

WVUE reported, many people have turned their homes into floats. What started as a social media joke quickly blossomed into the real Krewe of House Floats

To see all the “Yardi Gras” floats visit the link here.

