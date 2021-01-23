Advertisement

NFL OnePass app launches ahead of Super Bowl experience in Tampa

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)-Tampa is preparing to host this year’s Super Bowl. If you’re interested in taking part in the action at the free Super Bowl Experience, it’s time to reserve your tickets!

The interactive NFL theme park will be set up along the Tampa Riverwalk the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will have the opportunity to see the Lombardi trophy, collect virtual autographs and see all 54 Super Bowl rings on display at Julian B. Lane Park.

WFLA reported, the event is free but it does require a ticket that fans can reserve in the NFL OnePass app.

Once fans download the app, they will be able to select a date and session to reserve a ticket.

WFLA reported, there is a standby queue for fans who do not register for a specific session in advance.

The Super Bowl Experience will open Friday, Jan. 29 and run through Sunday, Jan. 31. It will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 6 and will follow safety protocols developed by the NFL in partnership with local officials and the CDC.

