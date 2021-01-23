Rural Metro responds to heavy fire at West Knoxville residence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro crews responded to a heavy fire at a West Knoxville residence Saturday morning.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a reported house fire at the 9000 block of Needlefish Lane around 9:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the house extending into the attic.

Rural Metro says occupants and their two pets were safely outside prior to their arrival.

Crews made an aggressive attempt to slow the spread of the fire and then made entry to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.