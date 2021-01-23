Advertisement

Sevierville Police Department mourns loss of K-9

Pasco became a member of the Sevierville Police Department in October 2013. He retired on November 25, 2019.(Sevierville Police Department)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former K-9s.

K9 Pasco died Thursday, leaving behind his handler, Jacob Benedict. During his time with SPD, he was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.

“During his law enforcement career, Pasco helped to remove large amounts of illegal drugs off of the streets. He was also credited for finding several elderly people who had gone missing. Pasco was a valued member of the Sevierville Police Department and will be greatly missed by all,” SPD wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

Pasco became a member of the Sevierville Police Department in October 2013. He retired on November 25, 2019.

