South Carolina infant dies after testing positive for meth, woman charged with homicide

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WIS) - A 23-year-old South Carolina woman was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse after her six-month-old child died.

WIS reported that the suspect, Tricia Yazici, was taken into custody on January 10 after an incident that occurred in October 2020.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the baby tested positive for methamphetamine on October 19 and later died that day. Officials said an autopsy was conducted and found the child died due to Yazici’s drug use.

“It’s tragic that the defendant’s drug abuse led to the death of her child,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We know that drug abuse can destroy a life but it’s even more painful to learn that a child’s life is lost because of it.”

WIS reported that bond was denied for Yacizi.

