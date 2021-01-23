TDOT ‘HELP’ truck hit on I-40 in Knoxville while assisting another crash
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck was hit on I-40 in downtown Knoxville Friday evening, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.
Nagi, in a tweet, said the truck was “providing traffic control at an accident scene” when it was hit.
The HELP truck was empty and nobody was injured during the incident, according to TDOT.
