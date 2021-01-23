TDOT ‘HELP’ truck hit on I-40 in Knoxville while assisting another crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck was hit on I-40 in downtown Knoxville Friday evening, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi, in a tweet, said the truck was “providing traffic control at an accident scene” when it was hit.

A @myTDOT HELP truck was struck tonight on I-40 in downtown Knoxville while providing traffic control at an accident scene. The truck was not occupied when it was struck and there were no injuries to the motorist involved. pic.twitter.com/BCA8LXeKaQ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2021

The HELP truck was empty and nobody was injured during the incident, according to TDOT.

