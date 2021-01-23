Advertisement

Two dead after East Knoxville house fire

Knoxville Fire Department / Source: (City of Knoxville)
Knoxville Fire Department / Source: (City of Knoxville)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two victims have died after a house fire in East Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of North Kyle Street Saturday morning around 7:45 a.m. of reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house. Crews began fighting the flames and searching for reported victims still inside the home.

KFD says two victims were pulled from the home and one victim was viable and the other was pronounced deceased. AMR ambulance was on scene and transported the viable victim to the hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

