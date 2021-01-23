Video: WWE Knoxville native shows off special training, jumping rope with her hair
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WWE Smackdown wrestler and Knoxville native, Bianca Blair Crawford showed off her special training talents on Instagram Thursday.
‘WWE Bianca Belair’ can be seen in a video jumping rope with a long braid coming from her head.
The post featuring the caption “Oh, nothing special over here...Just me training for the obstacle course 💁🏾♀️#ESTofWWE” had gained nearly 60,000 likes and more than 147,000 views as of Friday evening.
Blair graduated from Austin East High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.
