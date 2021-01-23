Advertisement

Video: WWE Knoxville native shows off special training, jumping rope with her hair

(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WWE Smackdown wrestler and Knoxville native, Bianca Blair Crawford showed off her special training talents on Instagram Thursday.

‘WWE Bianca Belair’ can be seen in a video jumping rope with a long braid coming from her head.

The post featuring the caption “Oh, nothing special over here...Just me training for the obstacle course 💁🏾‍♀️#ESTofWWE” had gained nearly 60,000 likes and more than 147,000 views as of Friday evening.

Blair graduated from Austin East High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

