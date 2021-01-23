WVLT First Alert Weather Day kicks off Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain arrives Sunday night, leading to low visibility and ponding on the roadways most of Monday. As a result, a WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect.

LOOKING AHEAD

What a gorgeous way to kick off the weekend! All of the area got to soak up some sunshine with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. You’ll want the jacket this evening as we slide through the lower 40s into the 30s.

Overnight, a few scattered clouds will stream in ahead of our next storm system. Sunday morning starts off chilly near 30 degrees.

Sunday’s actually a fairly nice day despite the added clouds. Look for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 50s. Spotty shower won’t arrive until just after dinnertime.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A First Alert Weather Day goes into effect Sunday night for the possibility of ponding on the roads, runoff issues and isolated flooding. Monday morning’s drive will likely experience the heaviest downpours before chances become a bit more scattered by the afternoon. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out in the lower 60s.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall is possible through Tuesday morning. (WVLT)

The rain is out of here by early, early morning Tuesday. After milder (and above average) temperatures Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday is also fairly quiet, but rain is not far off. We have showers in our westernmost counties late Wednesday evening.

The next storm up is broken into two pieces Thursday. There’s the possibility of some really light snow from the northern branch of the system early Thursday. Many south of I-40 could have some light rain. It’s also a slightly cooler day. Highs will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday are sun-filled and very mild! It’s a quick teaser of what spring could look like.

Heavy rain returns to the forecast late Sunday night. (WVLT)

