Alabama girl writes letter to Kamala Harris, “You are my role model”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WVLT/WTVY) -Vice President Kamala Harris is probably still learning her way around her new home and office, but letters from girls inspired by her historical achievements are already on the way to the White House mailbox.

Inauguration day was a cause for celebration at Girls Inc in Dothan.

After watching the historic swearing-in, the girls were asked to write a letter to a person of their choice.

Staff say the letter written by 13-year-old Makayla Johnson and addressed to Vice President Kamala Harris pulled the strings of their hearts.

“Dear Vice President Kamala Harris,

Congratulations on being the first female African American to be sworn into office. I know the road has been very crazy and like a rollercoaster, but you did something a lot of people said couldn’t be done. I would like to thank you for showing young black girls like me that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. You’re my role model. Thank you again and may God bless along the rest of the way,” reads Makayla’s letter.

For Girls Inc’s staff whose mission is to inspire girls to be strong smart and bold, Makayla’s words are proof that representation matters.

“For the young girls at Girls Inc to see not only a woman but an African American woman it was really important and confirms what we teach here,” says Girls Inc program director Mary Beth Bigham.

“Other black girls, they probably think that they can’t do this, or they can’t do that because they are black, but she showed and proved that anything can be done with a black person,” says Makayla.

Makayla plans to send her letter to the White House.

