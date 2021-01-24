First Alert Weather Day Monday for heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wave of heavy rain for Monday’s drive to work and another round by dinnertime will lead to low visibility and ponding on the roadways.

LOOKING AHEAD

A blanket of clouds has kept highs in the mid and upper 40s as of Sunday afternoon. A few showers have also made their presence known. These will remain fairly spotty this evening as temperatures slowly slide through the 40s.

Showers become a bit more hit or miss overnight with the heaviest band of rain over the southern edge of the plateau and the south valley just before sunrise. Lows will start off in the lower 40s.

A First Alert Weather Day goes into effect just before the morning drive Monday for the possibility of ponding on the roads, runoff issues and isolated flooding. The drive into work will likely experience the heaviest downpours before chances become a bit more scattered by the afternoon. Another wave of scattered downpours and spotty storms will rumble through just after dinnertime Monday evening. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out in the lower 60s.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall is possible through Tuesday morning. (WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain is out of here by early, early morning Tuesday, but we’re actually expecting to be warmer by the afternoon. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 60s behind a breezy southwest wind.

The next quick-moving system swings through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. We’ll start with scattered showers on Wednesday and highs in the mid 50s. By early Thursday, there’s the possibility of some really light snow for the higher terrain. Many south of I-40 could have some light rain. It’s also a slightly cooler day. Highs will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday are sun-filled and very mild! It’s a quick teaser of what spring could look like.

Another round of rain moves through late Saturday into Sunday.

Heavy rain returns to the forecast late Sunday night. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.